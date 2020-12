DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) There's no hesitation when it comes to complaining about things like potholes around NEPA. You can only imagine what's going to happen if improvements to our roads and bridges is held as PennDOT and elected officials work to keep projects going.

The matter hitting a major warning tone at recent budget meetings. Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Yassmin Gramian is sounding the alarm to state legislators that with losses from the gas tax, tolls and regular means of revenue, hundreds of projects across the commonwealth could come to a screeching halt today. Fingers are being pointed around Harrisburg as we stare down road and bridge maintenance coming to a standstill.