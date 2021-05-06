Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, May 6th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy. Plus, a car slams into a business in the Poconos. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

