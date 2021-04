EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s first joint address to Congress:

“Over nearly 100 days, President Biden and Vice President Harris have worked to get the COVID-19 public health emergency under control, pass historic rescue legislation to provide relief for working families, and lay out a vision for what ‘building back better is all about.”