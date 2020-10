DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Beginning Monday, October 19, PennDot will be performing patching and sealing work on I-81 Northbound and Southbound between exits 191 and 194 (Dickson City and Clarks Summit/Turnpike).

The roadwork enforces lane restrictions and slower traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, October 22.