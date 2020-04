HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- An effort to feed people in need during the coronavirus crisis is an overwhelming success.

Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967, Sons of the American Legion held a Stuff the Bus food drive this weekend and the community responded. Despite the rain, a steady trickle of customers stopped at the post to drop off food items. Dozens of seats on the bus are now filled with bags of food to be delivered to a food pantry in Noxen.