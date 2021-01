SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February 22 marks 50 years since a massive fire at the "Motherhouse" and seminary on the campus of Marywood University left 100 sisters displaced.

"We were coming home on a bus, the chorus, I was the only sister on the bus. We were coming down Drinker Street (in Dunmore) and you could see flames. We didn't know where it was," Sr. John Michele Southwick, IHM who lived in the Motherhouse remembered.