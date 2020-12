MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man wanted for a robbery and assault in May 2020 has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Scranton.

He was found hiding in a crawl space. 38-year-old Tyrone Lincoln Lancaster was wanted in connection with a robbery in Moosic earlier this year where two men were attacked with a sharp weapon and a sledgehammer before having thousands in valuables stolen.