Eyewitness News visits the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 166th annual Bloomsburg Fair is in full swing after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PALive’s Chris Bohinski caught up with a special guest to the Bloomsburg Fair, Darci Lynne, who got her start on America’s Got Talent. Darci was also joined by Oscar, who was very excited to have folks come out to the fair.

Darci was scheduled to perform with her friends around 6 p.m. Monday night. Both she and Oscar agree that this is a show you will not want to miss.

“Well, the show is very family-friendly, lots of music, lots of singing,” said Lynne. Accompanying the show was be Petunia, Edna, Ivan, and Katie.

Aside from ventriloquism Darci also has started her own singing career and plans to perform three of her own songs at Monday night’s show.

To learn more about Darci and her singing you can visit her website Darcilynne.com.

Pennsylvania’s largest fair is getting ready to kick off after a year off due to the pandemic.

This year, fairgoers can take part in an apple pie contest, homemade chocolate cake contest, and even see the largest pumpkin and Christmas tree displays.

You can find all-day ride passes Monday through Friday for $17 at the door.

You can also watch the youth involved in 4H and FFA programs, show the livestock they’ve been raising for months to get ready for the Bloomsburg Fair.

There will be plenty of concerts like country music artist Jon Pardi.

Of course, you can patron all the vendors with the fair food we all crave.

Chris also visited one of the Arts and Crafts tents and met up with Jason from Hazleton.

Jason loves to visit the fair for the food, games, and he loves talking to people and he thinks you should come to the fair too.

“It’s fun, it’s cool, and you can do a lot of stuff,” said Jason.

The fair goes on until October 2nd and you can visit the Bloomsburg Fair website for more information.