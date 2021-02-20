Eyewitness News Presents: “Honoring Black History 2021

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four suspected mid-level drug dealers have been arrested by Lackawanna County Detectives, working with other law enforcement agencies, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday.

Two separate investigations resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, GHB (known as the “date rape drug”), marijuana, various paraphernalia and cash.