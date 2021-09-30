Eyewitness News’ Nick Toma at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was another nice day to take in the Bloomsburg Fair.

Thursday night, Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma was exploring the 166th edition of the fair. He has another fair food adventure.

He decided to wrap up our time at the fair with some really good fair food, tacos. Everyone talks about hot dogs and hamburgers, but these aren’t just any tacos. They are exotic tacos. They can be found at Fourth Taco.

The man running the show is Tanner Dilg, a Bloomsburg Area High School grad.

“I started in Buckhorn at Ruby Tuesday’s of all things and just fell in love with food since I was a little kid. I worked in a lot of incredible places and over in Lewisburg at Gram’s Eatery I got into the Mexican culture and cuisine. He gave me a lot of good tips and I took it from there. Just grew really passionate about it,” Tanner said.

Tanner then gave Nick a demonstration about making his tacos and some of the secrets about what makes them different from others. He says he ordered about 3,000 taco shells and estimates he’s about halfway through them.

Tanner says his gringo, brease, and Korean tacos are the among the most popular orders at the stand.

“I try not to eat my product because I want everyone else to get to it first. I ran out twice so far. I had to close at 7:30 on Monday. I told the world I wouldn’t run out of food and they proved me wrong,” Tanner said.

Nick also chatted with Scott Johnson of Glenda and Scott’s Homemade Ice Cream of Millville about his ice cream stand and what it takes to make ice cream from scratch at the fair.

Watch the video to learn why Scott is the ice cream mechanic and what Nick thinks of the pumpkin-flavored ice cream he was able to sample.

Nick competed in the grape-stomping competition against former PALive! host Dave Kuharchik, now of Discover NEPA. Both were using the washing machine method.

Check out the video above to see who won!

Nick helped kick off PALive! by talking with Buddy Prusinski of Horr’s Hotdogs about his hot dogs, specifically bacon-wrapped hot dogs, mac and cheese hot dogs, peanut butter bacon hot dogs and other kinds.

Watch the video above to see what Buddy’s favorite hot dog is.