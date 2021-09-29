Eyewitness News’ Josh Hodell at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a beautiful day to be at the Bloomsburg Fair Wednesday.

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Josh Hodell spent the afternoon and early evening at the fair, taking in the sights, sounds, and of course, food.

Josh found what could be described as the perfect way to end the evening, with a little bit of dessert. Josh stopped by Joe’s Mini Doughnuts and spoke with Gary while he made doughnuts.

Joe’s Mini Doughnuts offers a variety of different types of sugar for the doughnuts, including cinnamon sugar, pumpkin sugar, powdered sugar and regular sugar. In addition to the sugar, they also have different toppings and coverings, including peanut butter, chocolate, vanilla, and sprinkles.

The stand is located at 6th & E Street.

In addition to providing the weather forecast throughout the night, Josh also spoke with fair attendees, including Brad Bason of Bason Coffee Roasting about his experience at the fair.

The coffee shop is on the corner of Ferry and East Mahoning Street in Danville. If you want to visit them at the fair, they are in the Keystone Agricultural Center.

After his 5:15 weather forecast, Josh visited with Denine Stutzman of Red Shale Ridge Vineyards and learned about the four wines she brought with her to the fair. This is the vineyard’s 2nd year at the fair. They are located in the Keystone Agricultural Center if you want to visit their stand.