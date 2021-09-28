Eyewitness News’ Candice Kelly visits Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The day was a bit dreary but you can always find something great to see, do or eat at the Bloomsburg Fair.

Tuesday, Eyewitness News anchor Candice Kelly was making the rounds and gives us a taste of the fair.

One of Candice’s stops was at Blazin’ Swine, a barbeque booth. They cook their pork for 16 hours. Sandwiches are made fresh to order and everything is cooked with wood.

This is their 10th year coming to the fair.

Candice also stopped by the industrial building where the CDE Exotics booth, dedicated to reptiles, was on display. The most-asked question to those working the booth is are the rats at the end lunch for the reptiles.

She also held a snake during the interview!

Candice also participated in a grape-stomping competition against Rachel Maculloch of Discover NEPA and chatted with Brian Campbell, the superintendent of agriculture at the fair.

Candice visited the agriculture building which housed a 1,341.5-pound pumpkin, which is a fair record-breaker. Candice also visited Aucker’s Aviary and talked to Brenda Aucker to get the buzz on the honey and other products available.