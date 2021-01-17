Eye doctor offers advice for contact-wearers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Over-wearing contacts can cause many eye issues ranging from dry eyes to infections.

An eye doctor says changing your contacts and cleaning them properly is key to avoiding infections and other issues. Old lenses can accumulate makeup and dirt.

So cleaning them with a peroxide solution and replacing your lenses according to the instructions is the best way to avoid problems.

“The vast majority of my contact lens complications are very simple the patient did not replace the lens or care for the lens the way it was asked for. It’s no different than leaving your socks or underwear on for a month or longer and not changing it out,” optometrist Dr. Lorry Lazenby, said.

Doctors say, replacing your contact lens shouldn’t feel ‘a lot better’ and if it does then you are having problems with your old lens.

They suggest over the counter lid scrubs to keep your eyes healthy and switching to more sterile daily lenses.