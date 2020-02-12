Extra police presence near Hazleton Area High School after fights, vandalism

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A heavy police presence near a Luzerne County high school Wednesday to avert trouble.

It’s all about preventing possible violence, fights and property damage. Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that in recent weeks large groups of students have gotten out of control.

West Hazleton Police kept an eye on students walking home from the Hazleton Area High School Wednesday. They were there to avoid fights like the one that broke out several days ago.

“The reason we are here today is because of today and past weeks kids are fighting damaging property walking in the middle of the road not allowing vehicles moving. So we have extra patrols to take care of problems or it will be a bigger problem,” Chief Brian Buglio said.

Buglio says the problems were on the verge of getting out of control.

“Last several weeks we’ve seen fights involving 50 to 60 kids, property damage. Residents here are older and they are getting their property damaged for no reason. Vehicles being damaged,” Buglio said.

Chief Buglio says he cited a student several days ago for walking in the middle of the street and blocking traffic. Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6, we will hear from neighbors who say they fear for their safety.