PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.

According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m.

The deputy chief is not confirming what exactly caused the explosion at this time.

Crews tell Eyewitness News a few businesses are located in the quarry area and one was affected by the explosion.

The investigation is being handled at a federal level by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Environmental Protection.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as it is released.