Experts suggest creating a media plan for children

Now that your kids have opened their tablets, phones, or other electronic devices, it may be time to set some limits.

Experts with the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest creating a media plan. The plan should include rules for when it’s okay to use electronics and when devices need to be put away. Talk to children and teens about the serious consequences of online bullying and what types of activities are not appropriate.

If you have younger children, they say look for media choices that are educational or teach good values.