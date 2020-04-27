Expert offers advice on learning environments for children with ADHD at home

Live Now
by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Being out of school because of the coronavirus crisis has turned life upside down for children with ADHD.

The change in environment for kids who are easily distracted and prone to impulsive behaviors can derail their learning while at home.

Nationally renowned psychiatrist and ADHD expert Greg Mattingly says the key to keeping kids with ADHD on track with their education at home is to provide proper structure.

Dr. Mattingly speaks with reporter Mark Hiller about tips to create a better learning environment at home for ADHD kids tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

