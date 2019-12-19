Expansion Plans for Monroe County Courthouse

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Monroe County is moving forward in expanding its courthouse.

It’s been four decades since the latest addition. The original Monroe Count courthouse was built in the 1860s. The latest addition was added on in the 1970s.

“It’s a very historic building, but the signs of the times is the need of expansion and you want to promote that to allow access to the court system,” attorney Larry Spegar said.

“It seems historically, every 40 years, Monroe County has had to have an expansion of their court facilities,” county commissioner John Christy said.

Now in 2019, Christy says they are in need of another one. The county recently added a seventh judge to the already crowded courts, mixed in with several departments in the courthouse.

“We’re busting at the seams and we have to move forward,” Christy said.

The county is looking at purchasing the property next to the courthouse to construct a three-story addition. It will bring a new entrance, six courtrooms, and offices. The cost is going to be much less than the initial price tag of $114 million.

The county is already starting to expand. They moved the detective division to 701 Main. Soon, the district attorney’s office and the public defenders will be moving here. Christy says moving departments out of the courthouse, one block away, is a must to allow for more room now and in the future at the courthouse.

“You have to take into consideration the internal infrastructure of the court and how it works. You have to have the clerk of courts, you have to have everybody in one area,” Christy said.

“For that expansion to allow for more space will allow them to do their jobs even better and I think that is a great thing,” Spegar said.

The county is expected to break ground on the expansion project in 2021.