Exeter restaurant collecting cards for veterans at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local restaurant has been collecting cards over the past three weeks to give to local veterans for Veterans Day.







About 100 cards have been collected at American Grill in Exeter and dropped off at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. The cards are hand-drawn by children in the community.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the restaurant owners and with the VA’s Voluntary Service program about what these handwritten cards mean to veterans— especially during the pandemic when visitors are limited at the medical center.

You can also donate to help local veterans through American Grill’s Operation Veteran Supply Drop.

