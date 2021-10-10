Exeter Borough woman keeps tradition alive with elaborate Halloween display

EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the Wyoming Valley, decorating for Halloween is an extreme sport.

Tami Cannell is the Halloween queen in Exeter Borough. Every Halloween for the last 15 years, Tami has put on an elaborate display inspired by the movies that kept us up at night as kids.

It’s on the 150 block of Grant Street in Exeter. Tami says, with her husband’s help, it took about two weeks to get the interactive display up and running. She’s collected a lot of props over the years, but some of the decorations are homemade.

She even taught herself a few tricks to bring her display to life.

“Driveway sensors are one of the tricks I was able to learn how to hook up so this way when somebody walks by the props go off. For the last two weeks, all the kids in the neighborhood, they’re so excited to see it every year and that makes me happy,” Cannell said.

All through October, Tami turns on the display for four hours a day on weekends and two hours a day during the week. Everyone is welcome to stop by and check it out. On Halloween, Tami says she gives out full-size candy bars.