Exciting day at polls for first-time voter

(WBRE/WYOU) — In central Pennsylvania, Tuesday was a big day for voters in Lycoming County.

They chose a new Williamsport mayor. Republican businessman Eric Beiter became the first candidate to announce he’s running. Democratic City Councilman Derek Slaughter is also in the mix.

And just last month, current mayor Gabe Campana announced he will be seeking a fourth term as mayor as a write-in candidate. Voters say it was an exciting day at the polls, especially for one first-time voter.

“So I was waiting for this moment, so when I received my naturalization so now I have been able to vote and it’s so exciting. Now I feel like I’m part of the community here,” first-time voter Isabel Smith said.