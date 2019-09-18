Ex-boyfriend of Lycoming County woman found in Philadelphia storage unit confesses, charged

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The ex-boyfriend of a Lycoming County woman faces charges after her remains were found inside a storage unit in Philadelphia. Police say Jade Babcock confessed to murdering 37-year-old Brenda Jacobs who had been missing since 2003.

49-year-old Jade Babcock, who lived in Montoursville, has been arraigned in Philadelphia on charges of abuse of corpse, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence. Neighbors say this isn’t the first time Babcock has been on police radar.

“And then to find out because I had lived in Philadelphia, a friend of mine called and said they found a body from Montoursville,” Linda Keyte of Montoursville said.

In a video, you can see Pennsylvania State Police removing 37-year-old Brenda Jacobs’ remains from Safeguard Self Storage in Philadelphia. 49-year-old Jade Babcock of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

Pennsylvania State troopers began investigating Babcock following a tip regarding a missing person case out of Montoursville. Neighbors say with Babcock’s past, it’s no surprise he was arrested.

“It’s crazy, you know. I heard a lot of other stories when I moved up here with my husband about him and his girlfriend, Pixie. Basically how he’s abusive and everything,” Kristen Thomas of Montoursville said.

“It’s unbelievable to me. This is a quiet town. We think we don’t have anything like this, like a body, and it’s just unbelievable,” Keyte said.

Keyte has lived in the neighborhood since 1960. She tells Eyewitness News there was always suspicious activity going on at his house.

“At night, I would see a red light flash reflecting on my house and the police were over there many times. I swear it almost became a weekend thing,” Keyte said.

With the identification of Brenda Jacobs, neighbors say it’s disheartening to know someone from this area could do something like that to her.

“Oh, it is really sad. It’s horrible. I grew up in downtown Williamsport and all of that happened and I moved up here. Think it would be different,” Thomas said.

The homicide unit with the district attorney’s office out of Philadelphia has requested that Babcock be held without bail. Given the likelihood of homicide charges, that request was granted by the presiding judge.

The Lycoming County DA’s office is expected to file homicide charges against Babcock based on the evidence collected by state police as well as his confession to killing Jacobs.