SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A longstanding Lackawanna County museum has reopened its doors for the first time since the pandemic forced it to close.

The Everhart Museum welcomed guests once again on Saturday for the first time in nearly six months.

The Everhart also opened its newest exhibit, “Eyes on America,” which features objects from the museum’s permanent collection of folk art, paper works and natural history.

