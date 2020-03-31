Evangelical Community Hospital reports first coronavirus-related death

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Evangelical Community Hospital has reported its first coronavirus-related death as of 11:00 on Monday morning. The hospital will not be releasing any additional information regarding the death at this time, including age, gender or place of residence.

“Well, it concerns me that it has come into the county so far we have avoided it but so far it’s here now so we’ll just have to see where it goes from here,” said John Rowe, Lewisburg.

According to Evangelical hospital officials, the staff tested 194 patients and have 101 test results back, six are positive.

“It’s a shame that it’s affecting our society the way it is we’re generally a friendly outgoing robust people and hopefully that will continue in spite of all of the restrictions but I think that we’re going to see our way out of this very soon,” said Rowe.

Hospital officials say the test results are slow in returning and some patients have to wait a week or more to get their results back. They are also dealing with a high volume of phone calls to the emergency department, as anxious community members look for more information.

In the meantime, many in the community say they will continue practicing good social distancing.

“Staying back from folks except immediate family and trying to practice the hygiene requirements that are advised and I think that’s a good practice anyway,” said Rowe.

They are wearing items like gloves.

“Yes it is, otherwise I probably wouldn’t wear them when I shop but I did today,” said Rowe.

Evangelical Community Hospital has set up a COVID-19 testing site, just behind the McCann School of Business.