Evangelical Community Hospital limits visitors, opens COVID-19 testing site

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Union County hospital joins the growing list of facilities restricting visits, to help stop the spread of coronavirus as new rules at Evangelical Community Hospital went into effect Thurday.

Evangelical Community Hospital announced Wednesday night that they are restricting visits to the hospital.

“I think it’s the wise thing to do we need to be safe,” said Linda Hoffer of Lewisburg.

Entrances to the professional office building are now locked. Patients looking for help are now being directed to the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavillion.

“Well I think it’s better to not have anybody get in so they can get well quicker, so, you don’t take any germs or anything into the hospital,” said Hoffer.









Some exceptions will be made for family members of patients who are nearing the end of life, partners and immediate family of women giving birth, as well as parents of patients under the age of 18.

“If they’re older, make sure there’s nobody else in there that’s all. Go in when there’s time for you to go in,” said Grover Tyler of Northumberland.

“Well you don’t know who has the virus you don’t. You can be talking to anybody and they have to stop it somehow the country’s got to slow down,” said Carl Farley of Allenwood.

Some say restrictions like this are the only way to combat the virus.

“I have a friend that works in a nursing home and they stopped visitors there… you have to,” said Farley.

Others say the protocols should have been put in place earlier.

“I think it’s been here for a while before we realized it and everything else so it’s been here for a while or else we wouldn’t have been this bad,” said Tyler.