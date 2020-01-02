Evangelical Community Hospital Introduces First Baby of 2020

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Wednesday morning at 5:09 am, on January 1, 2020, WKOK 1070 AM’s News Director, Matt Catrillo, and his wife, Lisa, of Northumberland, made the news instead of reporting it.

The couple’s first child, Luke Joseph Catrillo, received the honor of being the first baby of 2020 born at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. The couple chose to not know the gender before his arrival and delivered Luke naturally after 11 hours of labor.

Born at Evangelical’s The Family Place, Luke weighed in at 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18 inches long. Originally due on January 18, Luke decided to arrive early, and was delivered by Angela Cassel, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical and the staff of The Family Place. Luke is the first grandchild for both sides of the family.

Matt, Lisa, and baby Luke were presented with a special New Year’s baby basket filled with gifts by The Standard-Journal newspaper, Evangelical Community Hospital, and other local advertisers and vendors. The basket included baby essentials and gift certificates to get him off to a good start.

(Information from Deanna Hollenbach)