Evacuations underway in Florida as Dorian approaches

(WBRE/WYOU) — We may have some stellar weather here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, but it’s shaping up to be a different story in the southeast.

Evacuations are underway in Florida as the Sunshine State braces for the impact of Hurricane Dorian. Dorian was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Friday leaving many in the Sunshine State concerned for their safety.

Some people are planning to wait out the hurricane. Others have been ready to leave for a while.

“They’ve been here 30 years, in the same house, and they’re like ‘We’ve been in these hurricanes since ’79, I was here in ’79,'” says Mike Ovalle, who is planning to ride out the hurricane.

“We try to be as prepared as we can you know. Because I’ve been getting my stuff ready since June or July,” said Luis Nieves, who is evacuating Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says the core of Dorian is expected to be near Florida’s east coast late Monday.