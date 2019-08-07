ESU Survey: “Why Do You Live In Monroe County?”

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the past six years East Stroudsburg University has hosted an economic outlook summit. This year they’re asking for residents of Monroe County to help out.

The University is asking people who live in the county to fill out a quick five-minute online survey called “Why Do You Live In Monroe County?”

The survey is nine questions about recreation activities, balancing work and life and what makes the county a good place to live.

The results will be part of the presentation at the annual summit which focuses on economic development in the county and reaching previous set goals for progress.

“We would like to know why people live here. What’s good about our region as well as what’s bad about our region. Why would you not live here and those are the things we need to focus on going forward in any strategic planning,” said Dr. Marcia Welsh, President ESU

This year’s summit is on September 6th. The survey closes on August 16th. If you live and Monroe County and would like to fill out the survey click here for the link.