ESU student facing rape charges

(WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg University student is facing rape charges.

19-year-old Brandon Sheffield, in the suit, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon for charges related to a sexual assault on campus. Investigators say the assault happened on October 12th after the victim says she helped walk an intoxicated Sheffield back to his room on campus.

She says when she tried to leave, Sheffield forced her into sex and at times, began choking her as she tried to get away. Police say Sheffield later sent Snapchat messages to the victim apologizing for the encounter.

Sheffield is free after posting the $10,000 bail.