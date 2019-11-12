ESU Sophomore Wins Supervisor Seat

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A college student will soon have a lot more homework on his plate.

East Stroudsburg University Sophomore Jacob Pride, a Political Science Major won a seat for Smithfield Township Supervisor in last week’s election.

Pride also works at an insurance company in Nazareth and then hits the books to study or attend meetings in the township. Pride defeated Republican Lee.

He says he ran because he felt there as many opportunities for people his age in the township.

“So, I expected to face some more headway based on my age but I actually found that the doors that the voters I talked to, it was an asset and that people were excited about having new blood involved in our political leadership in Smithfield Township,” Jacob Pride, (D) Smithfield Township Supervisor Elect, said.

Pride is also the vice-president of the Young Democrats in Monroe County. He plans to focus on economic development and recreation activities in the township when he is sworn in.