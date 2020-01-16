ESU Offers Students a Place to Stay on Break

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) East Stroudsburg University has launched a pilot program. It’s called Housing-Work Exchange Program.

It allows students who may not have a place to go over Thanksgiving, winter, and spring breaks an opportunity to stay on campus in a traditional or suite-style room in a dorm.

In “exchange” students are able to serve the college community by managing study halls, collect recycling, weekend trash pick-up, hall decorations, etc.

Students will work four hours for every day they stay. Those hours are completed by the end of the academic year.

It was brought to the University’s attention that students were sleeping in their cars during academic breaks.

So far seven students are part of the program.