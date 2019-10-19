ESU hosts 12th annual Remembrance Day

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local university remembers members of their school community who died this past year.

178 students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of East Stroudsburg University were honored Friday at the university’s annual Remembrance Day program. Names of those who died were read and a bell was tolled for each. Stories were also shared by students and staff.

“It’s our chance to pause for a few minutes and really reflect on those individuals we lost over the past year,” ESU president Dr. Marcia Welsh said.

This is the 12th year the campus has hosted a Remembrance Day ceremony.