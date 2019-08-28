ESU homicide suspect sentenced for separate robbery crime

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide suspect in the Poconos is heading to jail, but for a different crime.

Salvador Roberts, 23, has been sentenced to up to 5-years in state prison for stealing electronics from a student’s dorm at East Stroudsburg University in November of 2017. This happened one month before the deadly shooting of a pizza delivery driver on the ESU campus in which Roberts is the alleged getaway driver.

Roberts and two other suspects will stand trial for that homicide in November.

