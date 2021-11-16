ESU holds Veterans Day celebration

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University held its 13th annual Veterans Day celebration Tuesday.

Members of its Army ROTC cadet class attended along with a former graduate who served 25 years in the U.S. Air Force. The former Warrior, Lieutenant Colonel Royce Fetherman, gave the keynote address about his combat deployments and his struggles with PTSD.

“I think perseverance, persistence kind of labels me and my character because not everything was real easy. And the other thing is, if you need help, ask for it,” Lt. Colonel Fetherman said.

The event ended with a wreath-laying ceremony and the Monroe County Joint Veterans Honor Guard’s playing of ‘Taps.’