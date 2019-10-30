ESU Coat Drive- Help Students Survive a Pocono Winter

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students helping students is the idea behind a coat drive in the Poconos.

East Stroudsburg University students who are part of the national residence hall honorary on campus are behind the drive. The goal is to collect new or gently used winter coats until November 8th.

Then a hot cocoa thank you party will be held to thank those who donated and to have the coats available for any student who may need one to get through the Pocono winter.

“We have students that don’t come from this area and they don’t realize how cold it can get so we decided to have a coat drive and give back to the students here on campus,” said Makayla McCloskey, ESU senior.

.“The coat drive is important to me especially because it’s something that we did in high school and I was actually one of those students that needed a coat and couldn’t afford one so like Makayla said I wanted to give back to the community,” added Summer Bledsoe, ESU senior.

Donations of new a gently used coats are being taken at sycamore suites on campus

For more information email McCloskey at MMCCLOSKE4@LIVE.ESU.EDU