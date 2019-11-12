ESU 20th Annual Teddy Bear Drive

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An annual holiday tradition in the Poconos that helps less fortunate children is underway.

East Stroudsburg University’s Student Government is collecting toys for its 20th Annual Teddy Bear Drive. All the toys collected will be given to head start families in Monroe County during a celebration that the students host at the university next month.

For the students collecting the toys, it’s a nice break from the day to day of student government.

“Other than just sitting in offices and talking about academics we’re also based on community. We like to see our community grow” said Arshad Rivers, Student Senate Member.

“I just turned 20 in March and I still feel like a kid every year when I see these kids playing with these toys. I get a little bit jealous but it’s cool, we’re just giving it out to them so it make it fun for them and fun for me” said Eric Hunt, VP of EUS Student Government Association..

Young girl toys are especially needed as the drive continues

DONATIONS ACCEPTED AT ROOM 219 UNTIL NOVEMBER 26TH AT THE ESU UNIVERSITY CENTER ON CAMPUS OR EMAIL AT EHUNT2@LIVE.ESU.EDU