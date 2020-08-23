ESPN, LLWS announce media-rights extension through 2030

(WBRE/WYOU) — ESPN will continue to air the Little League Baseball World Series as well as other events through 2030 as part of an eight-year extension.

The agreement was announced by both parties on Sunday, which would have marked the first weekend of this year’s World Series. The event was canceled in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-year extension, which covers domestic, international and streaming platforms, makes ESPN the exclusive global rights holder for Little League baseball and softball.

ESPN will carry more than 300 games yearly. ESPN started televising Little League games in 1983 and each year since 1987.