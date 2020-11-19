Ertle Subaru donates 300 turkeys to West End Food Pantry, funds to charities

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local car dealership in Monroe County is teaming up with its customers to help make a difference this holiday season.

Ertle Subaru in Stroudsburg kicked off its annual “Share the Love” event, where they donate to charities chosen by customers who purchase a new car through the new year.

This year, Pocono Mountains United Way and Knights of Columbus were selected as the hometown charities added to the list of organizations that customers can choose to donate.

“It’s really a chance for people to kind of step back, remember the things that we’re thankful for, and maybe give some things out to make other people thankful for,” owner Jim Ertle said.

“We do not want to see any of our seniors, any of our kids, any of our local community members go hungry, it’s why we do what we do. It’s why Jim Ertle steps up and do what he did,” West End Food Pantry Director Karen Thek said.

The event runs through January 4, 2021. They also plan to donate 300 turkeys to the West End Food Pantry.