Eric Trump visits Milford

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Presidential election campaign trail once again cuts a path through Pennsylvania.

Friday night, one of President Donald Trump’s sons was in Milford for a “Make America Great Again” event.

A massive crowd showed an outpouring of support as Eric Trump spoke at Supreme Laminating in Milford.

“He’s bringing back the America that I grew up with, with God, without abortion. I mean, he wants to get rid of abortion,” said Linda from the Philadelphia Area.

Attendees proudly wore their “MAGA” gear and waived flags as Eric Trump bashed the Democratic Presidential ticket and emphasized America’s need to support law enforcement.

“They want law and order. They want security. They want low taxes. They want a great economy. They want great wages. And it’s what my father stands for. It’s what we as a family stand for,” said Eric Trump.

As a battleground state, Pennsylvania swung Republican in the 2016 Presidential election. Trump supporters in the crowd believe it will vote Republican, again, in November.

“I think we go the other way, we are dead. We’re done as a country. I mean we are. I think we are really that close, on that step, fall off,” said Bob of Philadelphia.

Eric Trump believes the turnout also reflects the states’ desire to keep Trump as president.

“They know he’s out there every single day fighting for them. And the country is really appreciative of it and we love Pennsylvania. We are going to win Pennsylvania,” said Eric Trump.

Even though Trump supporters are feeling confident about the election, the Pike County Democratic Committie Chairperson says he is seeing overwhelming support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“I’ve been on the Democratic Committee for almost 30 years and I’ve never seen what I’ve seen this year,” said Jay Tucker, Chairperson, Pike County Democratic Committee.

We will all see how this hotly contested presidential campaign turns out soon enough. Election Day is less that seven weeks away.