Eric Trump campaigns in Lackawanna County as Election Day draws near

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the race to the finish and all hands are on board. Eric Trump campaigned in Carbondale Sunday, one of two stops this weekend.

Eric Trump spoke about what he called his father’s great successes in the last four years and his hope for the next four.

“Guys I promise you we are gonna win this. My father did, he created the greatest economy our country has ever seen. He rebuilt our military, he did criminal justice reform, he did opportunity zones, lowest Hispanic unemployment, lowest African-American unemployment, four peace deals in the last four weeks,” Eric Trump said.

“I’m just hoping that he’ll win,” Brayden Yanacek of Damascus said.

Eric Trump made a stop in Carbondale campaigning for his father.

“Just excited to see how positive he is and what good feedback he has to share with us and look forward to Tuesday,” Yanacek said.

Zach Rossetti supports Joe Biden, but still stood outside the event as it ended.

“It’s almost a great moment when someone who is involved in the political atmosphere comes to town. It’s one of those moments where you can attempt to change the minds of someone whether you’re on either side of the fence,” Rossetti said.

Some attendees say they’ve travelled many miles to show their support for the Trump campaign.

“I actually was at the rally yesterday, a day ahead. I have to think. I drove up from Reading from the airport last night. I stayed to sleep there and drove up. Stopped to pick my mom up, to bring her up. We’re up here for the rally for Scranton on Monday,” Cynthia Reidler of Pine Grove said.

About 200 people attended Sunday’s rally. Officials required everyone to wear a mask. Those who came out to support the president and his family say they were not worried about safety at the indoor event, despite the pandemic.

“I think if anybody was able to get sick, you know you could get treated. And it all depends on your health too. It’s… I’m a healthy person. I know a lot of people that aren’t so healthy and they’ve gotten it and they’ve gotten over it as well,” Yyanacek said.

Some tell Eyewitness News they believe the multiple stops in Pennsylvania is unsafe during the pandemic

“200 people in a small room. A lot of people came out without masks, we had people walk past us tell us take our masks off. Stop living in fear. I don’t think it’s necessarily the case to live in fear when 230,000 people have died. I think that’s concern for our neighbors and communities so I think it’s an ill-advised decision to have events such as this,” Kaitlyn Michalek of Carbondale said.

President Trump is expected in Avoca Monday to continue campaigning.