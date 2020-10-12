Enjoying the fall in the Poconos

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We know the drill. Shorter days and colder nights mean winter is near.

The overcast skies couldn’t stop folks from traveling to the Pocono mountains. People were out at Hickory Run State Park taking in the sights and sounds of the fall season. People we spoke with stress the importance of spending time outdoors now, before the winter chill arrives.

“All of us need a break every once in a while, and getting outside is really important,” Kendra Burst of Cooperstown, New York said.

“The one thing I did consistently was come outside and walk for about 2 and a half, three hours just to get some time outside,” Alana Lewis of Philadelphia said.

We’ve got about two months to enjoy the fall. The first official day of winter is December 21st.