Enjoy virtual dancing at the Deutsch Institute

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Deutsch Institute is offering the chance to dance!

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday night, enjoy some virtual dancing with DJ Jack Martin via Zoom. You can email the Deutsch Institute at support@deutschinstitute.org or call the Deutsch Institute office at 570-348-1968 to give your email address to be added to the invite that will include the URL to click on to join the dance.

Prior to the dance, you can go to Zoom.us or download Zoom to your device. To set up Zoom, go to the app store and search Zoom Cloud Meetings then follow the prompts to install the free version.

Make sure to connect to Wi-Fi or use cell data. Once installed, click on the Zoom icon and sign up following the prompts.

To set up Zoom on your laptop or desktop, go to Zoom.us/download and click on the button in the upper right-hand corner that says “sign up, it’s free” and follow the prompts.

