Enjoy the Carbon County Fair!

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Carbon County fair is underway in Palmerton. All the fair fun is going on until Saturday in Palmerton.

The fair was started 20 years ago by local Lions Club Organizations in an effort to support local 4-H Groups. Cuteness is in abundance at the family-oriented agricultural fair with farm animals like goats, chickens, and cows. It also includes a demolition derby and of course tons of food.

“You could never eat your way through this fair,” said Bob Sillinan, President of the Carbon County Fair. He added “Fried Oreos and fried snickers and you name it. We have alligator here…alligator tacos. You name it, it’s here.”

The Carbon County Fair continues today from 4 p-m to ten p-m and runs until Saturday.

