Enhanced Right to Know bill could be vetoed

(WBRE/WYOU) — A bill to strengthen the state’s right to know law during emergencies passed unanimously. But Governor Wolf is threatening a veto.

The bill says agencies under the governor’s control cannot ignore requests for records or shut down the right to know process during disaster declaration. The Wolf administration said in a statement, it plans to veto it.

They cite health and welfare employees who could be forced to go into closed buildings to get records. The bill was written by Representative Seth Grove of York County, who calls the bill a “transparency test” for the governor.

“I’m a firm believer there should be more scrutiny during these times where you give government the option to suspend a lot of laws and regulations,” Representative Grove said.

The governor’s office pointed out that right to know requests have been in process for several weeks.