Enforcing summer pool guidelines for public pools opening back up

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Sunshine and hot days have people heading to public pools to cool off. Lackawanna State Park opened its pool on Saturday with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

If you plan to come to a state park that has a pool, rule number one: You must wear a mask to enter and with occupancy restrictions, if it’s too busy, you might be turned away.

Between the splash pad and the swimming pool, dozens of children and adults are enjoying the water to cool down on a sunny day.

“I miss the pool. It’s nice to get out a little bit but we still have to wear masks and gloves and all of that,” seven-year-old Antonia Piccini, said.

Life guards are reminding all patrons “Upon exiting the pool we encourage you to wash your hands, wear a mask and continue to social distance.”

The Department of Conservation of Natural Resources is requiring a mask to be worn entering the pool area, but they are not enforcing mask-wearing while inside.

Rob Barrese, manager of Lackawanna State Park, says it’s each person’s responsibility to do what’s right.

Barrese tells Eyewitness News, “Each person should wear their mask. They should stay with members of their own party. They should stay in smaller groups, they should keep distance from other patrons as best as they can.”

While it’s up to each individual to do their part, workers at the pool are frequently cleaning surfaces and bathrooms. Railings in and around the pool are also being cleaned every two hours during a standard 15-minute water break.

With the county in the yellow phase, the pool can only hold 500 people. Barrese expects a waiting line on the weekends as things start to open up as the county moves into the green phase.

He reminds all that there is a “no refund” policy.

“First come first serve and it’s at your discretion to use the pool when you need to and when you leave you might not be able to get back in,” Barrese said.

Julie Annis comes from Rochester, New York to see family and decided to come to the pool.

She says, “Our pools are not open yet but its nice because everyone can get outside and they wanted to come swimming and it’s refreshing.”

Lackawanna County will be moving into the green phase this Friday. The pool will then be able to accept 750 people. That’s at 75 percent capacity.

But, as a reminder, Governor Wolf prohibits no large gatherings of 250 people or more in the green phase.