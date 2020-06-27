HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) It’s the end of the road for SCI Retreat. Final rides for most over this bridge off Route 11. A community can hold their heads high having persevered in the fight to save this place.







“I’ve seen people determined to move forward. They were accepting although it’s been a long process for this staff,” said Robert Smith, Superintendent, SCI Retreat.

Those working the prison, on edge since 2017 — when SCI Retreat joined Frackville and Waymart on the chopping block of potential closures.

“Any community that a 60 or 70 million dollar business with 400 employees moves out of? There’s an impact. But the question i think we really need to ask is there a dispaired impact?” said John Wetzel, Pennsylvania Secretary of Corrections.

Elected officials beginning the fight to try and save community jobs, tax dollars and livelihoods.

“We believe it should be vetted publicly, that the decision should not be made in secret,” said Sen. Lisa Baker, (R) 20th District.

“They’re talking about cost savings. I don’t think we’ve seen any results of cost savings in this meeting and it’s what the governor is actually pushing for,” said Rep. Aaron Kaufer, (R) 120th District.

Years later, Newport Township forced to step to the plate again and again. Act 133 passed in 2019 required public comment and decision making in the closure process. It gained unexpected momentum thanks to a hot mic.

“I wish I didn’t have to close this (expletive). It is what it is,” said John Wetzel, Pennsylvania Secretary of Corrections.

Sparking outrage and a last ditch effort.

“This is very personal. This is about their families. Ripping their families apart, taking jobs out of our communities and making our community less safe. That’s what i’m hearing tonight,” said Sen. John Yudichak, (I) 14th District.

The axe, shortly thereafter, coming down.

“We’re dismayed by this. This is going to have an extremely negative impact on our economy here as well as families and schools,” said Rep. Tara Toohil, (R) 116th District.

An ironic reprieve with the COVID-19 pandemic seeing the facility reborn as a reception for new and parole offenders.That ended with the last inmate leaving Friday and heartfelt goodbyes as staff relocates.

“The emotional level among the staff was high because they’ll be moving on after today but they were focused until the last inmates left,” said Robert Smith, Superintendent, SCI Retreat.

A small maintenance staff will continue work here at SCI Retreat as the state and doc are keeping the facility viable for emergency reactivation. But many forced to move on, end of watch? Saturday at zero-six-hundred.