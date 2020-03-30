Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Kingston Township Sheetz

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Sheetz on the Memorial Highway is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

The company announced, “Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location on Memorial Highway in Trucksville has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned. We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee and are following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. This location will not reopen until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”