Emotions high awaiting election outcome

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Anxious voters, high emotions and no official winner. The 2020 general election summed up by the organizer of a protest outside Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

“This is to give people home because the fact is the Pennsylvania legislature needs to stand up and tell the Supreme Court they went rogue and they cannot count any ballots after 8 p.m. that come in the U.S. Post,” said Frank Scavo, protest organizer.

Hundreds of protesters making their voices heard.

“It’s to let people to know in Luzerne County and the state and also the country that we’re not going away silently,” said Ronald Knapp of Nanticoke.

Angry over the counting of mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on election day, something President Trump is fighting in court.

“I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch this sort of thing you wish wouldn’t happen, but is there any evidence that I’m aware of that there is significant large scale, fraud, or malfeasance anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not,” said Pat Toomey (R), Pennsylvania.

Republican State Representative Tarah Toohil taking a different tone stating:

“The barrage of mail-in ballots destroyed the function of in-person voting as we have known it,” said Toohil.

And, summarizing some in-person voting difficulties by stating:

“We know of many instances where in-person voters were turned away and were told they had to continue to use the mail-in system,” said Toohil.

Late Friday afternoon, Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri released information regarding 255 mail-in ballots received by the county after Election Day.

Pedri says they are “canvassed” but not counted as per guidance from the Department of State. They were also segregated since they are the focus of lawsuits.