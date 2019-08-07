Emergency Services Facility One Step Closer to Reality

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A planned emergency services facility in the West End of Monroe County is one step closer to reality thanks to a recent state grant.

The West End Volunteer Fire Company and West End Ambulance would share the planned building. The nearly $6 million project will be developed across the street from the current firehouse which is becoming too crowded to house modern fire trucks.

$1 million from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital program was recently awarded to help with the costs. Planning for the facility began in 2013. The building will also serve as a regional emergency operations center for the townships in the west end of the county.

“It’s a good location for response times throughout the township and working within the region it’s kind of a centrally located site with access to 115, 209 and 715,” said David Albright, Chestnuthill Township Manager.

The township is still hoping for some more grants to help with the cost and hopes to break ground in 2021.