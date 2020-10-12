Emergency response training held at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may have looked like an emergency at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, but it was actually just an annual practice drill.

AVP held its live major aircraft accident response exercise Sunday morning at the airport.

It was to ensure all airline personnel and emergency responders are kept up to date on the latest safety, and response effort.

It also makes sure that everyone is able to act quick if an emergency takes place at the airport. This year, things looked a little different.

“Normally we have more people that could play victims, and not so much casualties. They would have different injuries and that would be placed on them and then we would have a triage set up and they would be treated for such things. And they would be taken to local hospitals so they could take part as well. Due to COVID, we aren’t able to do that this year,” airport security coordinator Denise Price said.

The drill did not impact airline operations and all scheduled flights took off on time.